England Women announce ODI squad for series against India

London: England Women have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against India.

Sophia Dunkley is included and could make her ODI debut when the series gets underway at Bristol on Sunday. Freya Davies and Sarah Glenn, who returned to their regional teams during the Test match, are back in the squad.

The only player not to be included from the Test squad who played against India at Bristol is Georgia Elwiss, who has not played an ODI match for England since 2019.

"We're looking forward to playing ODI cricket again after a hugely enjoyable and hard-fought Test match," head coach Lisa Keightley stated in an official release by England and Wales Cricket Board.

"The competition for places across all formats is growing every time we meet to select a squad. The options available to us are the strongest we've had since I've been in the role and we feel this group gives us a great opportunity for success in the ODI element of the series.

"There's no space on this occasion for Danni Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss, and while I know they're both disappointed to miss out, it's important that they're given the opportunity to play cricket at a regional level ahead of the Vitality IT20 series. We have to balance the needs of the squad and the need of the individual and we'll always be keen to get people playing competitive cricket where we can."

There will be three ODIs in the series, with each worth two points in the series overall. The game at Bristol is followed by fixtures at Taunton on June 30 and Worcester on July 3.

England Women's Squad for ODI Series against India: Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain), Emily Arlott (Central Sparks), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Tash Farrant (South East Stars), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Fran Wilson (Sunrisers), and Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds). (ANI)