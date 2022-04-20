England set world record ODI total of 444/3 against Pakistan

NOTTINGHAM (England): England set a world record for an innings in one-day international cricket on Tuesday, scoring 444/3 against Pakistan. Sri Lanka had set the previous record at 443/9 against the Netherlands in 2006. England won the toss and elected to bat first in the third ODI of a five-match series, which England lead 2-0. It was also the highest ODI total in a match between two Test nations, topping South Africa's 439 for two against the West Indies at Johannesburg last year. Alex Hales, on his Nottinghamshire home ground, made an England ODI record 171 on Tuesday. Hales struck 22 fours and four sixes in a 122-ball blitz, beating Robin Smith's 23-year-old England record of an unbeaten 167 against Australia. Jos Buttler (90 not out) also punished Pakistan's bowlers by notching England's fastest ever ODI half-century in just 22 balls. Captain Eoin Morgan profited from a dropped catch to remain unbeaten on 57. Together with Joe Root (85), who hit his third successive half century of the series, Hales added 248 runs off 190 balls. Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who twice took 'wickets' with no-balls, finished with figures of none for 110 in his maximum 10 overs. That was the second-most expensive return in an ODI, behind Australian Mick Lewis's none for 113 against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2006. �AP