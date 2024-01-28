    Menu
    England Secures Victory Over India by 28 Runs in Hyderabad Test

    The Hawk
    January28/ 2024
    England Claims Thrilling Victory Over India in Hyderabad Test: Tom Hartley Shines on Debut with 7 Wickets.

    England's Tom Hartley celebrates with teammates

    Hyderabad: England secured a thrilling victory over India in a captivating match held in Hyderabad. The first Test saw England triumph by 28 runs as they successfully defended their target of 231. Unfortunately the Indian team fell short. Were all out for 202 despite captain Rohit Sharmas commendable contribution of 39 runs.

    The English bowler Tom Hartley had a debut leaving a lasting impression with his remarkable performance. He scalped a 7 wickets for just 62 runs playing a crucial role, in Englands triumph.

