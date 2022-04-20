England have `fallen behind`, says one-day skipper Eoin Morgan

London: England one-day international captain Eoin Morgan said Monday the side had "fallen behind by a long way" in limited overs cricket, but was confident they would improve in their upcoming series with New Zealand. Morgan`s men face the World Cup finalists in the first of five one-dayers at Edgbaston on Tuesday. England failed to beat a single Test nation at this year`s World Cup as they suffered a first-round exit which included an eight-wicket thrashing by New Zealand in Wellington. An antiquated approach, where 300 was regarded as a par score, was labelled "prehistoric" by former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, still the only Englishman to skipper the side to a global limited overs trophy -- the 2010 World Twenty20 in the Caribbean. However, England head into the New Zealand series with a new-look side featuring several big-hitters in Alex Hales, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes. And left-handed batsman Morgan was confident England could make up the ground in 50-over cricket, telling a press conference at Edgbaston on Monday: "We want to be unclouded in the way that we play and put opposition sides under pressure as much as we can. "For a long time now, we`ve been behind the eight-ball in one-day cricket and we`ve fallen behind by a long way, and it`s time for a catch-up," the former Ireland international added "It still might take a little bit of time but certainly I can get my views across, things can be a lot clearer and I`ll certainly be involved in selection so I`ve got the squad that I`ve wanted. "We struggled throughout the World Cup...simply because we didn`t perform well enough. "The guys we have brought in do something different and we want that to continue," Morgan said of a squad featuring Northamptonshire all-rounder David Willey and Durham paceman Mark Wood, who made his Test debut during the recent 1-1 series with New Zealand. "If they play as well as they have done in county cricket things will be very exciting." New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, whose dashing 25-ball 77 propelled his side to an overwhelming victory with 226 deliveries to spare when the teams last met in one-day action at the World Cup, agreed with Morgan`s assessment of England`s revamped squad. "It`s obviously a little bit raw but it`s full of talented players and guys who are pretty aggressive with both bat and ball," McCullum said. "They look like a team that is wanting to play some aggressive cricket." AFP