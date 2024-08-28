England batter Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket

Malan, known for his standout performances, including a key role in England's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2022, amassed over 4,416 runs across 114 matches.

New Delhi: Star England batter Dawid Malan on Wednesday has announced his retirement from international cricket.

He last played for England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, but Malan has not featured in international cricket since.

During his career, Malan played 114 matches - 22 Tests, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is - across all formats. He amassed 4,416 runs at an average of 37.74, including eight centuries and 31 fifties.

Malan first made his mark on the international stage with a standout 44-ball 78 against South Africa in his T20I debut in June 2017, and it was in this format where he truly shone.

Speaking after announcing his retirement, Malan said that it was an incredible journey for him with the Three Lions since July 2017.

"It has been an incredible journey since July 2017. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats," Malan was quoted by ICC as saying.

"Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more. Whether you've played ten Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies," he added.

The English cricketer further added that it was not easy for him but he is "genuinely satisfied".

"Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied. It has not been easy. It may be my nature, but for whatever reason, it has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place. The pressure goes with the territory, but it does take a mental and physical toll. Even so, I look back with pride on what I have been able to achieve," he further added.

He was also a key member of England's T20 World Cup-winning squad in Australia in 2022, although he was sidelined for the knockout stages after suffering a groin injury against Sri Lanka in the group stage.

Malan also enjoyed significant success in ODIs, entering the 2023 World Cup in stellar form. Between June 2022 and September 2023, he scored five centuries in just 15 innings, earning his place in the squad as an opener.

He continued his impressive run with a century (140 off 107 balls) in England's second match of the tournament against Bangladesh, leading his team to victory. Despite his efforts, England's campaign faltered as they were eliminated in the group stages and failed to defend their title.

Throughout the tournament, Malan was one of the few bright spots for England, finishing as the team's top run-scorer with 404 runs, including one century and two fifties.

—ANI