Engineers Association Holds Online Meeting On Problems Related To Peyjal Nigam

Dehradun (The Hawk):The engineers Association Uttarakhand held an online meeting on Sunday which discussed the various problem s related to the Peyjal Nigam. It was apprised that no action was being taken on the problems related to the engineers and the management has not paid any heed. This is affecting the working of the Peyjal Nigam. It was decided that all the problems would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and Secretary Peyjal. The Engineers Association would be forced to launch a massive agitation if no action is taken within 15 days. The association members said that many engineer posts were lying vacant but the management was not filling them. They have demanded that the list of appointments on various posts be made public within 15 days. The association has said that the list of seniority has also been tampered with and action should be taken against the culprits. The association members said that the management was playing a negative role in the unification of the Peyjal Nigam due to which the employees have not got salaries for the past 3 months.

In year 2005/2007, the officials had not provided employment to the Junior Engineers/ Assistant Engineers in one batch but in parts which were affecting their career prospects. They have demanded enquiry into the matter. The engineers have also demanded that the anomalies in the work rules and manuals be corrected so as to benefit them.

The meeting was presided over by Engineers Association President Praveen Kumar Rai. The meeting was coordinated by General Secretary Deepak Kumar Malik.