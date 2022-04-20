Engineering Student Gang-Raped In Agra, 2 Arrested

Agra: An engineering student was allegedly gang-raped by four men, while on her way to the coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Tuesday, Circle Officer, Chaman Singh Chawda informed on Wednesday.

Of four, two people have been arrested and a case under section 376D (gang-rape), 362 (abduction) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) has been registered.

Victim's brother told ANI, "She (victim) was heading to the coaching centre when two men on a motorcycle followed her and grabbed her and then allegedly took her to an isolated place and raped her." Speaking to ANI over the phone, Agra Additional Superintendent of Police, Prashant Verma said, "The complainant's family told us that four unidentified men allegedly gang-raped her, based on the manual intelligence we shortlisted them, got their photographs and when we showed it to the victim, she identified them." Further investigation in the matter is underway.