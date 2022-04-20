Engineer Drowns In Ganga

Rishikesh: A Gurgaon-based engineer drowned while bathing in Ganga in Rishikesh.

Neeraj Kumar (26), who worked as an engineer in a firm in Gurgaon, had come in a group of six persons to spend the weekend here. Neeraj along with his friends went to take a dip in the Ganga at around 4 last evening, Muni-ki-Reti police station inspector in-charge Ravi Kumar said.

The group was bathing at Shivpuri ghat but Neeraj swam further down the river leaving rest of his friends behind and drowned, he said.

On receiving information about the incident, police and SDRF personnel dived into the river to scour for Neeraj and after a prolonged search his body was recovered, he said.

Neeraj, who hailed from Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district, was an engineer with the Dental Hydraulic company at Manesar, Gurgaon, the official said, adding his family has been informed of the tragic incident.