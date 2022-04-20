Eng vs SL: Malan called up as calf injury rules Buttler out of remaining T20I and ODI series

London: England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the remainder of T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Buttler sustained a right calf injury in England's first T20I victory at Sophia Gardens on Wednesday.

"He underwent an MRI scan in Cardiff on Thursday morning, which revealed a small tear," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

According to ECB, Buttler felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the game after a match-winning unbeaten knock of 68 secured an eight-wicket win.

"Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the ODI squad for the forthcoming Sri Lanka Royal London ODI Series," ECB said.

England clinched the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a five-wicket win in the second game at Sophia Gardens on Thursday. The home side chased down the rain-revised target of 103 in the 17th over.

Sri Lanka won the crucial toss and elected to bat. Lankan batters put in yet another disappointing show as they end up with just 111 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Mark Wood was the pick among the bowlers for the English side as the quick scalped two wickets for 18 runs in 4 overs.

While chasing the target England was 36 for 4 in the seventh over as Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Isuru Udana, and Wanindu Hasaranga picked a wicket apiece.

For the home side, Liam Livingstone and Sam Billings shared a crucial stand of 33 to take them within 43 runs of victory, when continuous drizzling interrupted the game. England then needed just another 34 runs in six overs as per the DLS Method

After the rain break, the target never seemed daunting to the English side as they cruised towards victory. Billings became the second wicket for Hasaranga. Livingstone remained unbeaten on 29 off 26 balls with Sam Curran unbeaten on 16 off 8 balls as the home side reached the target. The third T20I will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)a