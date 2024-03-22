Enforcement Directorate to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by Enforcement Directorate Amidst Political Turmoil: Insights, Reactions, and Fallout.

New Delhi [India]: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, will be produced before a special court today.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court.

Meanwhile, the police bolstered security at the ITO near the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi, following the arrest of the Delhi CM in a liquor policy case.

Earlier, AAP leaders stated that it was a desperate move by the BJP to silence the opposition's voice ahead of the elections.

"They did not have any questions for the Delhi CM. Because elections are around the corner, the BJP is scared, it is nervous. and a strong voice of the opposition, who would question the Prime Minister, just to shut that voice, the Chief Minister of Delhi has been arrested," AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22delhi-cm's-arrest-is-bjp's-political-conspiracy%22-says-atishi

Bharadwaj stated that the BJP stands exposed in the electoral bonds case, in order to bury that and divert the attention of the people, the Delhi Chief Minister has been arrested.

Terming the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister as the BJP's "political conspiracy," Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi said that it is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the Central government.

"It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by the central government. Even the Jharkhand Chief Minister resigned before his arrest. In the country's history, it is the first time that after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the national convenor of a national party has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the BJP's political conspiracy," Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Moreover, AAP supporters raise slogans against the arrest of Delhi CM by the Enforcement Directorate.

AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest, while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasising that "truth had to prevail."

However, the BJP has criticises the AAP claiming that the Delhi Chief Minister was paying for allegedly indulging in corruption.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said, "... AAP leaders are saying that Arvind Kejriwal is not a human, but an ideology... The ideology is that he will be corrupt and when the court takes action, he will call it an atrocity... And play the victim card... I want to ask them, is the court finishing the democracy?... The SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail. The SC said that there is a money trail of Rs. 338 crore. Sanjay Singh's bail was rejected by the HC. If your teammates have been in jail for more than a year now, has the BJP done it or the Courts have done it?.. Your BFF Congress found you drowned in the Liquor scam..."

The INDIA bloc parties have came out in support of Kejriwal and criticised the BJP for using ED as a weapon against the Opposition.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said, "We are with Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal ji...EC has become a weapon of the government for vendetta politics against the opposition. They (BJP) know they can't win on their own, so they are doing vendetta politics against opposition leaders. This is a move to make India an autocratic country."

On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member.

—ANI