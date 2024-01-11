Enforcement Directorate Summons NC President Farooq Abdullah for Inquiry in Money Laundering Allegations

Enforcement Directorate Summons NC President Farooq Abdullah in Connection with Money Laundering Probe. The 86-year-old politician faces questioning regarding alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). The case involves funds diversion to personal bank accounts and unexplained cash withdrawals. Abdullah, previously charged in 2022, is implicated in a 2018 CBI charge-sheet. As a former Chief Minister, his deposition at the ED office in Srinagar is mandated.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, slated for Thursday, in connection with a money laundering case, according to official sources on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old veteran politician is expected to appear for questioning concerning the Enforcement Directorate's ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities within the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Farooq Abdullah, who represents the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, had previously been charged by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022 in connection with the aforementioned case.



The case revolves around the misappropriation of funds from the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, involving transfers to various personal bank accounts belonging to unrelated parties, including those associated with JKCA office bearers. Additionally, unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts are under scrutiny, as outlined by the ED.



The agency's probe is rooted in a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same individuals implicated in the case.



The summons specifically require the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir to appear at the ED office in Srinagar for deposition.

