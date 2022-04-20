End of online training on Urban Forestry for Indian Forest Service Officers

Dehradun (The Hawk): An online training programme on "Managing green spaces for urban biodiversity and ecosystem services" for the in-service Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers from 23rd to 27th August 2021 entrusted by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India to the Forest Research Institute Dehradun is ended on 27th August 2021. This training programme was inaugurated by Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, IFS Director General Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and Director Forest Research Institute Dehradun on 23rd August 2021. During this five-day training, various national and international subject experts on urban forestry delivered the lecture on the management of urban green spaces for biodiversity enhancement and ecosystem services. At the end of the training, a panel discussion on “Improvement in the working of forest departments-need for carrier development through training and improvement of skills was conducted, which was chaired by Shri S. D. Sharma Deputy Director General (Research), Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education. Smt. Kanchan Devi, Deputy Director General (Education), ICFRE, was the guest of Honour, and Shri Deepak Mishra, Secretary, ICFRE, was the special guest for this event. All the guests shared their views and knowledge for improving the working of forest departments by imparting specialized training for developing the skills of IFS officers. In the panel discussion, suggestions were also given by the participants during the panel discussion for improving the working of the forest departments and the need for carrier development of IFS officers through specialized training and improvement of the skills.

Dr. Vijender Panwar, Head Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division, FRI, welcomed chief guests, IFS trainees, Group Coordinator Research, Head of Divisions, and scientists, highlighting the suggestions and recommendations of the panel discussion. Dr. Hukum Singh, Scientist and Course Director, proposed a vote of thanks at the valedictory session.