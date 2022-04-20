End Minority Status For Muslims: Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, known for his controversial remarks, has now said that "as there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, their minority status should be abolished".

Sakshi was addressing a function in Unnao on Saturday.

He said, "There is more Muslim population in India than Pakistan, therefore the minority status of the Muslims should be abolished with immediate effect. Muslims should now consider themselves to be the younger siblings of the Hindus and live with them in the country."

Speaking over the rising population of the country, Sakshi said, "Soon a bill would be tabled in Parliament to check the increasing population. Those who will have more than two children will be deprived of contesting elections."

The BJP MP further attacked the opposition parties on the farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws, and said, "The government is ready to talk about the farm laws."

He lashed out at the Congress, saying that "like the Ram temple, the Congress and other political parties should appeal in the Supreme Court on the agricultural bill. Rather, they are firing guns from the shoulders of innocent farmers' shoulders". —IANS