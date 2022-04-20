Encourage, Upgrade, Create Opportunities: 6th ML Mehta Oration on Good Governance

The pursuit of transparent systems of governance



Jaipur (The Hawk): In the memory of Shri M L Mehta, former Chief Secretary of the Rajasthan Government, the M L Mehta Memorial Foundation (MLMMF) and HCM, RIPA, Jaipur, concluded the 6th M L Mehta Memorial Oration at Jaipur on 7th December 2020 at 6:00 pm. The event was organized through a virtual platform due to the excessive spread of COVID-19. Mr. V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary in Central Government and Director-General, National Centre for Good Governance delivered a lecture on "Good Governance Practices."

Applauding the event, Dr.Rashmi Jain, Managing Trustee, MLMMF, "Late Shri M L Mehta was a role model for many. He was not only looked up in bureaucracy but also in social arena. He was a mentor to many civil society organizations of Rajasthan and the country. He was a man who was always filled with compassion, whose heart bled for those who were in need and always extended his support to offer the best for them. His ability to overcome challenges at all levels with compassion was the key to his belief that everything is possible. He always believed that Interaction, Intervention and Supervision and the ability to be connected are the key for Good Governance Practices."

Dr.Rashmi Jain, Managing Trustee, MLMMF added,"Late Shri M L Mehta was an administrative innovator par excellence with the ability to engage civil society actors despite the differences. He will always be remembered for his generosity and sensitive nature towards the marginalized and enhancing state capacity was his efforts for the revival and resurgence of the HCMRIPA as one of India's pre-eminent training institutions."

Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Trustee at IIHMR, said, "Late Shri M L Mehta was a leader par excellence and for whom sovereign boundaries never mattered. He will always be thanked for his contributions towards fighting corruption and ensuring ethical management by always trying to serve the poor and working towards their betterment. He witnessed very high-quality governance and several good governance models which are even relevant and followed today in 2020. Under his Governance, he always made sure that he only promotes the good governance agenda that works for all without considering any differences. His efforts for the revival and resurgence of the nation will always be cherished."



Shri V. Srinivas, Add. Secretary, Govt. of India & Director-General, National Centre of Good Governance, said, Shri V. Srinivas said, "It was always a very positive experience to serve under M L Mehta because of the tremendous confidence, stability of tenures imparted to an official. Further one could be certain that the Chief Secretary would back the efforts for fighting corruption and building ethical organizations. There was support for transparent and accountable systems of governance. Officers who have represented meritocracy displayed abiding commitment to hard work and were innovators were encouraged. In many ways, the 1994-97 years were the golden years for the Civil Service of Rajasthan. He further said, a Constitution may indicate the direction in which we are to move, but the social structure will decide how far we can move and at what pace. M L Mehta was a trendsetter for good governance initiatives in Rajasthan."



Shri. M.L.Mehta always lived by his ethical values for integrity and his deep commitment to poverty eradication.

The programme witnessed the presence of veterans such as Shri. Arun Kumar, Shri Anil Kumar, Shri KishanLal, Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Mr. Rakesh Mehta, Chairperson, MLMMF, Mr Sandeep Verma, Director General, HCM RIPA Jaipur, Dr.Rashmi Jain, Managing Trustee MLMMF and Smt. Kamla Mehta, Patron, MLMMF, family members, friends and colleagues of Shri Mehta. The oration was also live on FB page of Sumedha, an organization started by Shri Mehta to assist poor meritorious students.









