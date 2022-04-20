Encourage Students To Think Beyond Books, Paul Tells Teachers

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul today asked teachers to encourage inquisitiveness in students and teach them how to think beyond books.

"The teacher must motivate and encourage students to think beyond books. He should encourage inquisitiveness among students. Students must have a grand vision," said the Governor in his address at the first convocation of Graphic Era Hill University here.

To achieve this, the teaching style has to be redefined, curricula updated, inter-disciplinary approach adopted and evaluation mechanism reformed, he said.

Showering praise on the Graphic Era Hill University, he said it has been of great help to students of the region as they do not have to migrate out of the state to take up courses of their choice.

The Governor congratulated the graduating students and said the world now respects excellence more than ever.

"Your certification is in your degree. You may look upon it as your ticket to a good life or your ticket to change the world," Paul said. PTI