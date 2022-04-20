Encountered Casting Couch In Southern Film Industry Not In Bollywood: Surveen

New Delhi: Casting couch is one topic that many celebrities shy away from talking about in public but actress Surveen Chawla admits that she witnessed such things in the southern film industry but not in Bollywood. "I feel�very great that I have not encountered this (casting couch) here (Bollywood). I have faced this (casting couch) down south and of course I refused to give into that...Honestly I can only comment on it If I had encountered it in Bollwyood. I don't know if I should call it sheer luck," Surveen told IANS over phone from Mumbai. The actress says she has never really been "desperate about work", but has been "desiring about work". "But (I am) not desperate to give in to anything to barter myself in exchange of work...I am too much in love with my dignity and self respect. Work will bring me work and that's my motto," she added. Surveen says the casting couch in Bollywood existed decades ago. "In my experience I can only comment on what I have been through . I have not had one single influence of casting couch, which goes a lot to say about the progress that Bollywood has made...," she added. The 31-year-old star says filmmakers have gone ahead of this and want to cast people on the basis of talent. "And that's the right way...People wanting to give in to such demands only makes things worse for people," she said. Surveen feels that Bollywood has progressed. "I think there are far more stronger women and makers who understand that their love is to make cinema and whoever fits well should be a part. So it is a great progression Bollywood has made," she said.