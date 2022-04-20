Encounter underway b/w militants and SF in Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter between militants and security forces was underway in south Kashmir district of Shopian in Monday, a police spokesman said this afternoon.

He said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Zeipora Shopian today. However, militants opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons when security forces were moving towards a particular area after sealing all exit points.

Security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter, he said adding the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Further details are awaited, he added.

Meanwhile, mobile internet has been suspended and additional security forces have been deployed in the nearby areas to prevent any law and order problem.

—UNI