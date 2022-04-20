Encounter spree in UP: Two criminals killed, AK-47 recovered

Uttar Pradesh police has gone for an encounter spree in the western parts of the state on Sunday morning with six encounters taking place in which two dreaded criminals were killed while two cops injured during the cross firing.

The encounters took place in Noida, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar in which atleast five criminals were injured and a looted AK-47 assault rifle recovered.

Officials in the state capital on Sunday said that in Noida, police shot dead one Shravan Chaudhay wanted in murder case in Delhi and Noida. One AK 47 and one single barrel gun were recovered from Shravan, who died at the hospital after receiving several bullets injuries during the encounter, confirmed DGP Headquarters sources.

The encounter took place near Parthala roundabout under Kotwali phase-3 police station at around 0600 hours. The criminals first attack the SOG team and later the police retaliated.

Another report from Saharanpur said a wanted criminal Ahsan alias Salim with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was killed, but another managed to escape in an encounter with police early this morning. One police personnel was injured in this encounter.

Police has recovered Rs 1 Lakh, one motorcycle and a 9mm pistol from the possession of Salim. He was wanted in more than 40 cases of murder, kidnapping and other crime.

Another encounter was reported in Greater Noida where a criminal Manoj was injured in cross firing with police in Ghori Bachera village under Dadri police station.

A report from Muzaffarnagar said that two criminals were injured in an encounter with police in Ballie village under Budhana police station area. Both the criminals were wanted in several cases of crime in the district and police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each of them.

Two country made pistols and a looted motorcycle were recovered from the criminals.

A police sub-inspector was also injured during this encounter and has been rushed to the hospital.

In Ghaziabad, police said they shot at a wanted man, Rahul, after a brief chase. A constable identified as Sachin was also injured in the gunfight. A motorcycle, cartridges and a gun have been recovered from him.

In another encounter in Ghaziabad too, a criminal wanted in a murder case, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was shot at by police. The man identified as Sonu, who suffered bullet injuries, has been arrested. A senior police officer of Vijaynagar in Ghaziabad was also injured.

According to police, after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power on March 19,2017, till date there are reports of 1339 encounters in the state in which 44 dreaded criminals were killed.

UNI



