    Encounter erupts in Kashmir's Pulwama district

    April20/ 2022

    Srinagar: An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in the South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

    The gunfight started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the Awantipora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

    As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a fire that triggered the encounter.

    "Encounter has started at Nowbugh Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

    --IANS

