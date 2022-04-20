Encounter ensues b/w militants, security forces in Kashmir

Srinagar: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces in north Kashmir district of Bandipora early this morning.



Official sources told UNI that following specific information about presence of militants at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora, the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir launched a joint search operation in the area.

However, when security forces were moving towards a particular area, the militants fired at them with automatic weapons.

The forces also retaliated, ensuing an encounter, they said.

Additional security forces from nearby camps have been rushed to cordon off the area to foil any attempts by militants to escape.

However, Defence Ministry spokesperson said that details are awaited.

UNI

