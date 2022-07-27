Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Brayihard Kathpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Brayihard Kathpora area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job," Police added.

The gunfight started after a joint team of the Police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. The terrorists hiding there started firing to which the the security forces strated retaliatory firing, Police officials said.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been neutralised.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the Police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.—IANS