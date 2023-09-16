    Menu
    Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla

    Pankaj Sharma
    September16/ 2023
    Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

    "Encounter has started between terrorists and Army and Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district," police said.

    The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

    After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

    There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been killed.

