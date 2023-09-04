    Menu
    States & UTs

    Encounter breaks out during search operation in J-K's Reasi

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jammu: A senior police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district stated that during a search and cordon operation on Monday, security forces and terrorists engaged in gunfire.

    The Tuli region's Gali Sohab village has been under siege for some time, and according to Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, two terrorists may be trapped inside.

    After receiving credible information that two terrorists were in the neighbourhood, authorities began their hunt this afternoon.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Jammu and Kashmir Encounter security forces terrorists gunfire
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in