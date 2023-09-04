Encounter breaks out during search operation in J-K's Reasi

Jammu: A senior police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district stated that during a search and cordon operation on Monday, security forces and terrorists engaged in gunfire.

The Tuli region's Gali Sohab village has been under siege for some time, and according to Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, two terrorists may be trapped inside.

After receiving credible information that two terrorists were in the neighbourhood, authorities began their hunt this afternoon.—Inputs from Agencies