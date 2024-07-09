    Menu
    Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Doda

    The Hawk
    July9/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Acting on credible intelligence regarding terrorist presence, security personnel initiated a search and cordon operation in the dense forest area.

    Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, officials said.

    The gunfight started when security forces launched a search and cordon operation in Ghadi Bhagwah forest following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

    Heavy firing was going on between the two sides when last reports were received, the officials said.

    —PTI

