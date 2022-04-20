Encephalitis: 4 More Kids Die In Gorakhpur Hospital

Gorakhpur: With the deaths of four more children in Baba Raghav Das Medical college due to encephalitis on Thursday, the death toll mounted to 274.

Official sources informed that the deceased belonged to Sidharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Deoria districts.

On Thursday, 25 new patients got admitted to the hospital while 142 were receiving treatment here.

A total of 1,293 patients suffering from encephalitis were admitted in BRD medical college since January 1 this year. Among them, till date 274 have died from the decease. Patients from Gorakhpur, Basti region, Azamgarh, Ballia, Gonda, Mau, Ghazipur, Balrampur, Bihar and neighbouring Nepal come to BRD medical college for getting treatment for encephalitis. UNI