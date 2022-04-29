Enactus Team Of PU & Versatile Group Unfolds Mytharche, Highlighting The Importance Of Menstrual Health & Hygiene

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Enactus team of Panjab University, a Non-Profit International Organisation along with Versatile Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Ludhiana under its CSR project Amodini, organised Mytharche- Transfusing NexGen Perspective”, first workshop in series on “Menstrual Health & Hygiene Management” during Cyanide 2022, the annual fest of Dr. SSBUICET, Panjab University, conveyed Prof. Seema Kapoor, Faculty advisor, Enactus team. Dean of University Instruction, Prof. Renu Vig honoured the event as the Chief Guest.

The Guest of Honour for the event included Prof. Jagtar Singh, Dean Student Welfare, Dr.Neelam Sodhi MD (OBS & Gynaecology), Dr. Satish Sharma, former Syndicate member of PU and Ms. Mamta Dutta, Ex Chaiperson, Punjab Khadi Board. Other dignitaries present included Dr. Rupinder Kaur (CMO, PU), Dr. Ekta Bajaj (Dietician), Dr. Monica Munjial and Dr. Anu H. Gupta.

The workshop began with a welcome speech by Prof. Amrit Pal Toor, Chairperson SSBUICET who extended a heartfelt welcome to all the dignitaries present. Prof. Renu Vig, chief guest of the event highlighted the prominent role played by Enactus in progress of marginalised communities. She acknowledged the efforts and zeal of the students in organising the workshop to make people cognizant of the significance of menstrual hygiene and the detrimental effects of conventional plastic based sanitary napkins. Prof. Jagtar Singh appreciated the team to have come up with the workshop and extended their assistance in initiating more such events, focused on raising issues of societal importance.

A virtual address was given by Smt. Sarabjit Kaur, Mayor of Chandigarh in which she illuminated the endeavours of Team Enactus to ameliorate the living conditions of underprivileged women and extended her assistance in carrying out collaborative projects between Enactus and Chandigarh Administration, told Akshit Kalra, President Enactus team.

Dr. Neelam Sodhi gave an interactive speech on the importance of good menstrual health. She not only stressed on the importance of eradicating stigmas surrounding menstrual hygiene and health but also conveyed that standard sanitary napkin are detrimental to both environment and female hygiene, so cloth-based napkins are a viable alternative.

Drama club of Panjab University headed by Hargobind Randhawa gave a theatrical performance on menstrual health, as part of the event. It was received with great vigour from the audience and evoked minds regarding the sensitive issue of menstruation. The workshop witnessed singing and dance performance,which brightened the mood and produced jolly vibes among the audience.

Dr. Asha Katoch, CEO, DIR-India talked about the perception of women in slum areas and how menstrual hygiene is not considered to be of significance.

"Mytharche" proceeded with a monologue competition, based on the theme of the workshop wherein 10 students participated. 2 community ladies under the sanitary napkins project gave the case studies and made everybody aware of effectiveness of cloth-based sanitary napkins. The competition was judged by eminent Prof. Ramanjit Kaur Johal (Former Dean Research), Dr. Rajni Lamba (CEO, The Reeds) andDr. Renuka Salwan (Former Director of Public Relations, P.U.).

Dr. Rajni Lamba, CEO, of The Reeds, addressed the audience accentuating that menstrual hygiene is of paramount importance and shared the feedback of girls/ladies who were given these cloth-based sanitary napkins. She also emphasised that conversation around menstruation shouldn’t be suppressed.

Ms. Ibadat Jishtu, India Program Manager & Consultant, Enactus Global congratulated the Enactus team for being in the top 12 in the 1R4O competition worldwide.

Shri. Vipan Seth, Director, Versatile Group,also an alumnus of Department of chemical engineering highlighted that woman shouldn’t be excluded when on menstruation. He stressed that project Amodini since its inception has touched the lives of 8000 girls and has worked on this reusable sanitary pads with a vision of Swachh Bharat. He also announced the results of the poster making and monologue competition. The prizes of each competition were Rs. 1000, 800, 600 and 2 consolation prizes. All the participants of the workshop were given certificates of participation to boost their morale.

The workshop helped in breaking the taboo around the topic and made the audience of more than 200 including 175 students from various departments, and faculty aware of the benefits of using cloth-based sanitary napkins over plastic-based sanitary pads, conveyed Ms.Geetanjali Seth, CSR coordinator Versatile group.

In the end, the dignitaries were felicitated with eco-friendly ceramic pots, organic tea bags and face masks. The workshop was completely sponsored by the Versatile Group, for which the Enactus team was very grateful to Shri. Arun Seth, Managing Director, Versatile group.

The vote of thanks was given by Prof Seema Kapoor followed by refreshments and a visit to the cloth-based sanitary napkin stall that was put up under in collaborative venture of DIR, Enactus and Versatile groupinthe department premises.

Akshit Kalra, President & Dea Batra, Content Head of Team Enactus along with Harsh Sharma, Technical Head handled the responsibility of stage and accentuated the significance of initiating conversations regarding menstruation, that matter.