Enactus PU Team Shines At The Enactus Nationals Exposition 2023 Held At IIT Delhi

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Enactus team of Panjab University was positioned among the top 19 veneer Enactus teams of India including Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, IIT Delhi, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College at Enactus Nationals Exposition 2023 held at IIT Delhi on 8th and 9th July, conveyed Preet Kanwal, President of Enactus team.

On day 1 of the two days event, the teams showcased the products made by underprivileged communities under their projects. On day 2, the teams presented their projects in front of esteemed judges and were appreciated for their innovative projects. During the award ceremony, Prof. Seema Kapoor, Faculty Advisor of Enactus SSBUICET team was commended for her significant contributions and was awarded the prize for the Best Faculty Advisor. She was the sole recipient of this award for 2023 out of 120 faculty advisors of National teams.

The Enactus team of P.U. has been working tirelessly to improve the lives of communities associated with the team and taking entrepreneurial action for a better and empowered future, told Prof.Kapoor.