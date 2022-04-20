Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan share 'A Kiss of Life'

New Delhi:�Emraan Hashmi recently had his fan moment when he got to spend some quality time with none other than Shah Rukh Khan with his first book titledA Kiss of Life. Hashmi took to Twitter to share his delight about meeting the Bollywood star:

FAN moment :) !! Lots of love. Thank you for all your support @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/XmUDVd3Ood � emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 2, 2016

May Allah bless you & your family with health and happiness. Good to see u Emraan. My love to Ayaan. pic.twitter.com/ylPk59T4ha � Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2016

SRK also took to Twitter to send a sweet message to Ayaan, Emraan's son:Judging by the photo, the meeting proved to be a rather satisfying experience for both these stars. In the book, the Azhar star talks about his journey as a father when he discovered his son Ayaan had cancer. It also talks about his son's brave fight with the deadly disease. Validating Emraan's efforts, Salman Khan tweeted the cover of the book with caption it, "How sweet".