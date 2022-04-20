Mumbai:�Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's mother Maherah Hashmi passed away today at the Hinduja hospital here. "She was suffering from cancer," director-producer Mukesh Bhatt told PTI. Maherah was the sister-in-law of Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt. "Emraan boarded a flight from Romania this morning where he's shooting for Raaz 4. He is on flight right now and doesn't know the sad news yet. He should be here by 2 am," Bhatt said. The last rites will be performed on Sunday.
Emraan Hashmi's mother passes away; actor rushes back from 'Raaz 4' sets
April20/ 2022
