Emraan, Azharuddin pray at Nizamuddin Dargah for 'Azhar'

New Delhi:�"Azhar" star Emraan Hashmi and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, on whose life the film is based, today paid obeisance at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah ahead of the movie's release. Directed by Tony D'Souza, the movie chronicles the life of Azharuddin, who was implicated in a cricket match-fixing scandal in 2000, and banned by BCCI for life. In 2012, however, the Andhra Pradesh High Court lifted the ban, describing it as "unsustainable". Emraan, 37, who is playing the titular role, was mobbed by fans, gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, while the actor made his way inside the shrine to offer the chadar. Azharuddin, who is a regular visitor to the dargah, said he did not make a special wish for the biopic that releases this Friday and like always prayed for happiness of his family and friends. "I always come here. I didn't come specially for 'Azhar'. Emraan asked me to join him but there is nothing special in this visit," Azharuddin told reporters here. "Azhar" also stars Nargis Fakhri, who will be seen in the role of Azharuddin's second wife and former actress Sangeeta Bijalni, and Prachi Desai as the sportsman's first wife Naureen. The Nizamuddin dargah has become a popular destination for celebrities to seek blessings for heir film's success or personal reasons. Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman, Ali Zafar, Mika Honey Singh, are some of those who often pay visits to the dargah.