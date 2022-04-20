Empty Streets In Lucknow After Lockdown Due To COVID-19

Lucknow: Empty streets were seen here on Wednesday after the announcement of a 21-day lockdown in the entire country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

Police officials have been urging people to follow the guidelines for the lockdown and directing them not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily.

A few people were seen buying necessary food items like milk and vegetables in the city.

On the first day of 'Chaitra Navratri' on Wednesday, all major temples in Lucknow were closed. The Goddess Kali temple in the city's chowk area witnessed very few visitors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Prime Minister, who had also addressed the nation last week, said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families. ANI



