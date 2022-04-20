Employees Union Demand CBI Probe Into UPPCL Investment Of Employees GPF, CPF In DHFL

Lucknow: With disclosure of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited(UPPCL) investment employees fund in the controversial Mumbai based Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), now the employees and the engineers union have demanded a probe by the CBI and to remove the present management.

UPPCL had reportedly invested its employees' fund worth Rs 2,631.20 crore with DHFL, whose promoters have been recently grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for their links with a front company of Iqbal Mirchi, a former aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

However, UPPCL will have to get a refund of Rs 1600 crore invested in the DHFL.

Though the UP government has initiated a vigilance probe into the matter and the General Manager of the Power Sector Employees Trust, P K Gupta has been suspended, but the employees were up on their arms.

Official sources here on Saturday said besides the action, Director in Energy Department Sudhir Arya has been authorised to initiate legal action into the transfer multi-crore funds from employees trust to DHFL.

All India Power Engineers Federation Chairman Shailendra Dubey told UNI here on Saturday that only a CBI probe can find out the real culprits behind this conspiracy to siphon off the hard earned money of the employees.

" When the investments are linked with company of Dawood Ibrahim and Iqbal Mirchi and Enforcement Directorate was grilling the officials of DHFL, then how can a vigilance probe of the UP government can unearth the real people behind this conspiracy," he questioned while demanding a CBI probe.

He further said funds of the GPF and CPF totalling Rs 2631 crore have been invested in DHFL and now when the investment company has been linked with terror, the guilty officials of the UPPCL should not be spared.

"The present management of the UPPCL should also be removed immediately for an impartial enquiry," he further demanded.

In a letter to the UPPCL Chairman on Friday, UP State Electricity Board Engineers Association (UPSEBEA) has said the Yogi Adityanath government should now ensure that the hard earned money of thousands of employees deposited with a shady company should be retrieved.

UPSEBEA General Secretary Rajeev Kumar Singh in the letter stated that over Rs 1,600 crore are still with DHFL. The government should get back this money. We also need an assurance from the Government that in future money with GPF or CPF trust should not be invested in such private firms. The UPSEBEA letter reveals that the Board of Trustees (of the UP State Power Sector Employees Trust) deposited surplus fund of employees in DHFL's fixed deposit scheme from March 2017 to December 2018. The Trust took the decision to invest in the private finance company on April 21,2014. UNI