Employees at large firms most confident about future of their employers: Survey

New Delhi: Employees at large enterprises -- firms with over 10,000 workers -- are most confident about the future of their employers as 63 per cent think their companies will be better off one year from now, a survey said on Tuesday.

The fifth edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, based on responses of 2,903 professionals in India, noted that employees in large enterprises are more confident about the future of their employers as compared to their peers from mid-market and small and mid-size business (SMB) companies.

The survey noted that "41 per cent of enterprise professionals think their companies will do better in the next 6 months, while 63 per cent think their companies will be better off one year from now".

However, this confidence of professionals from larger enterprises fades at the individual level as their Individual Confidence Index (ICI) scores show that they are least optimistic about the future of their jobs, finances and careers, when compared to their SMB and mid-market peers.

The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index shows that while India''s overall confidence remains steady with a composite score of 49, the country''s confidence in jobs is beginning to trend downward.

The survey showed that professionals from healthcare, manufacturing and corporate service industries are more likely to anticipate a decrease in personal spending and personal investments in the next six months.

Moreover, as the Indian workforce navigates a shrinking job market, 2 in 5 professionals believe that the number of jobs and scheduled interviews will decrease in the next two weeks, the survey noted.

Besides, 1 in 3 respondents said they will now spend more time working on their resumes and preparing for interviews. Moreover, there is a rising focus on upskilling, as 67 per cent of respondents said they will continue to increase the time spent on online learning.

The Workforce Confidence Index is a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce. The recent survey is based on the responses of 2,903 professionals during May 4-31, and uses a scale from -100 to +100 to reflect professionals'' current sentiments about jobs market, their financial status, career progression, and their expectations going forward. PTI