Employees' health paramount as warehouses to open for full operations

New Delhi: As debate rages over the alleged treatment of Amazon warehouse workers during the coronavirus pandemic in the US, India has announced to let ecommerce giants begin delivery of non-essential items from April 20, which will lead to more full-time employees and contractors jostling for space at their supply and logistics centres.

There is great onus on ecommerce marketplace leaders like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal to not only maintain social distancing but also put in place rigorous procedures at their facilities to ensure the new coronavirus stays at bay. A trimmed workforce has to be the mantra to begin with as being suggested by various stakeholders.

Flipkart Group said on Friday that as they are eager to restart their operations in full, the safety of their supply chain and delivery executives and the customers with whom they interact is of utmost priority.

"Temperature screening using infra-red thermometers has been made mandatory for all employees, vendors and visitors. Persons with suspected flu symptoms are advised to return home," a Flipkart Group spokesperson told IANS.

For its supply chain and logistics network, the etailer has organized more than 3,000 awareness sessions covering over 1 lakh employees across all its facilities "on how our employees and partners can minimize their exposure by following simple precautionary measures".

"All our facilities are thoroughly cleaned with disinfectant to ensure a safe work environment. Deep fumigation is carried out regularly. We are ensuring the availability of antibacterial soap and hand sanitizers at the entry point of each facility," said Flipkart, adding that there are no gatherings of employees and visitors at entry and exit points and a distance of six-feet is being maintained between staff.

For customers, they are requested to pay through digital payment gateways and UPI.

Customers also have the option of requesting the delivery partner to leave their packages at the security booth of their residential complexes in line with their complex's guidelines (in case of online payments) and, thereby, encouraging fully contact-less deliveries.

An Amazon spokesperson said it has implemented a series of preventative hygiene measures across its sites to help keep associates delivery partners, and customers safe.

"At the start and end of routes, delivery associates have been advised to clean all frequently touched surfaces of their vehicles and delivery devices. Delivery associates have been asked to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or cleaning agent," the company spokesperson said in a statement.

"Based on regional regulations and social distancing requirements in the new process, the delivery associate will place your package at your doorstep and maintain a 2 metre distance. In case there is limited space at the doorstep, the package will be placed in a suitable location that the associate will request you to identify, while maintaining a distance of 2 metres," Amazon elaborated.

In order to adhere to social distancing, and as additional precautionary measure, Amazon has temporarily suspended processes that require interaction and engagement at the customer doorstep.

A food delivery boy this week was found corona positive – leading to 72 families in South Delhi being put under quarantined.

According to Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), the re-opening of manufacturing units and warehouses, although selectively, means greater rigour in following social distancing and safety norms.

"Retailers Association of India, along with a committee of HR experts, has already developed a safety charter to help retailers adapt and transition in this critical phase. We are keen to partner with the government with the highest safety measures at every juncture of the retail value chain," Rajagopalan told IANS.