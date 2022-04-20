Emma Sends Holi Greetings To Indian Fans

Los Angeles: Ahead of the release of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" on March 17, actress Emma Watson has sent out Holi wishes to her Indian fans.

"Namaste India. Wishing you a very Happy Holi and don't forget to watch 'Beauty and the Beast' this March in cinemas near you," she said.

In the film, Emma plays Belle, a young woman taken prisoner by a beast in his castle in exchange for her father's freedom.

Directed by Bill Condon, the film also stars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, S tanley Tucci, Kevin Kline and Ewan McGregor. The film is a live-action remake of Disney's 1991 film of the same name, itself an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairy tale.