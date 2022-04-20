Emma Roberts stars in new 'Scream Queens' teaser

Los Angeles: A new "Scream Queens" teaser featuring Emma Roberts has been released. The promo for Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror-comedy anthology series shows Roberts applying lipstick, using a large kitchen knife as a mirror, reported People magazine. The ensemble cast of "Scream Queens" also includes Lea Michele, Jamie Lee Curtis, Oliver Hudson, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Billie Lourd, Skyler Samuels, Lucien Laviscount, Diego Boneta and Glen Powell. Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas have signed on to return in the first season, which will focus on a college campus rocked by a series of murders. "Scream Queens" will debut this year on Fox. PTI