Emma Roberts reveals gender of her first baby

Los Angeles: Actress Emma Roberts has confirmed that she is expecting her first child and has revealed that she is going to have a son.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," Emma captioned photos she posted on Instagram, featuring boyfriend Garrett Hedlund and her baby bump. The 29-year-old star also added two blue hearts.

Many of her followers, including her aunt, Hollywood star Julia Roberts, left congratulatory messages. "Love you," the Oscar winner wrote to her niece.

Fellow "American Horror Story" star Sarah Paulson also commented on Emma's post, saying: "Beauty beauty."

Emma's "Scream Queens" co-star Lea Michele, who recently welcomed a son, also wrote to her friend: "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

