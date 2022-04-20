Emma Mackey to play author Emily Bronte in biopic

Los Angeles: "Sex Education" star Emm Mackey will topline the biographical drama movie about English novelist and poet Emily Bronte.

The film, which marks actor Frances O'Connor's directorial debut, will chronicle the early years of the 18th-century author's life.

O'Connor will direct the movie, titled 'Emily', from her own screenplay, according to Deadline.

Besides Mackey, the cast also includes actors Joe Alwyn, Fionn Whitehead and Emily Beecham.

Alwyn will play Emily's conflicted lover, while Whitehead will portray Branwell Bronte, Emily's inspiring but self-destructive brother.

Beecham will essay the role of Emily's sister and fellow author Charlotte Bronte.

David Barron, Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford will produce the project through their banner Tempo Productions alongside Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson of Arenamedia.

Bronte is best known for classic novel "Wuthering Heights", whichwas first published in the mid-1800s and revolves around the doomed love affair between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

—PTI