Eminent aerospace scientist Narasimha passes away in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passed away at a private hospital here, an official said on Monday night. He was 87.

"Narasimha passed away at around 9 p.m. due to inter-cerebral bleeding a week after he was admitted at Ramaiah Hospital," Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) administrator A.N. Jayachandra told IANS here.

Narasimha leaves behind wife and a daughter.

"Narasimha was the DST Year-of-Science Chair professor at JNCASR and was holding the Pratt & Whitney Chair in Science and Engineering at the University of Hyderabad," Jayachandra said.

Narasimha was awarded country's second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2013 for his immense contribution to science and technology.

He was also a member of the Indian Space Commission and closely associated with the space programmes of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"Narasimha was also chairman of the engineering mechanics unit at JNCASR from 2000-2014," Jayachandra said.

Narasimha was a professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in the city from 1962 to 1999, and Director of the state-run National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) of the Indian Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (ICSIR) from 1984-1993.

—IANS