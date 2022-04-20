Emilia Clarke Named 'Sexiest Woman Alive' Here's Why Science Agrees

Everyone get down on your knees because 28-year old Emilia Clarke of "Game of Thrones" and "Terminator: Genisys" fame has just been named�by Esquire Magazine as the "Sexiest Woman Alive" for 2015, a title that belonged to 41-year old Penelope Cruz in 2014. It's not just the people who voted for her and the staff at Esquire who can attest how fitting the London-born actress is for the title, Science also agrees with the result. Science defines�Clarke's youthful and symmetric features, as well as her bone structure and perfect balance of physical traits that are considered attractive as the reason why she is perfect for the title. In spite of her 28 years, the English actress still possesses a youthful aura, clear and even skin tone and just the perfect rosy hue in all the right spots, which are signs of good health. Her perfectly symmetrical facial features, which science attributes as one of the common denominators of sex symbols, draw attention and raise her attractiveness. She is just the right size: neither too short nor too tall, neither pudgy nor too thin. Clarke's body has the curves that can make men and women's jaws drop, which is probably the case for those who follow the mission of the great Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones." Clarke's high cheekbones and pouty lips also add to her allure since Science considers those two traits as attractive for what people with different preferences would consider appealing. She has the perfect balance of high cheekbones and wide forehead shaped by testosterone, as well as pouty lips and sultry eyes bestowed by estrogen. Add her perfect smile to the formula and it's no longer a question that Clarke deserves the title. Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Meereen, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, and Mhysa, as well as other titles. Emilia Clarke can now fly over to Westeros on Drogon's back and declare "Sexiest Woman Alive" as part of her name too.