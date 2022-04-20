Emile Hirsch involved in alleged assault

Los Angeles: Actor Emile Hirsch is being investigated following an alleged assault on a female film executive at the Sundance Film Festival. Police were called to Tao nightclub in Park City, Utah on Sunday (January 25) when the complaint was raised, reported Deadline. "Currently this is an active case that we're still investigating," Captain Phil Kirk of the Park City Police Department said in a statement. "We'll be submitting the case to the Summit County Attorney's Office for screening as soon as we complete the investigation." The 29-year-old actor was in Park City for the premiere of the drama 'Ten Thousand Saints', which he appears in along with Ethan Hawke, Asa Butterfield and Hailee Steinfeld. No arrests were made. PTI