Emergency Dial Number Changed To 112; Portal Savera Launched For Elderlies

Lucknow: A single helpline number 112 will replace the traditional emergency service number Dial 100 in Uttar Pradesh from Saturday.

The new emergency helpline 112, launched by Chief Minister Adityanath Jogi, is an integration of calling for immediate assistance to the police (100), fire (101), medical help( 102), Women medical help ( 108) and women (1090) helpline numbers in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is following 20 other states and Union territories, who have adopted a single emergency helpline number '112'. However, the old Dial 100 would also continue for some time.

On the occasion, the CM also launched the Savera portal for senior citizens.

Mr Adityanath, in his address on the occasion, said the UP police was doing an excellent job and the recently held Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and the Lok Sabha polls were its glaring example.

"The law and order situation in the state has improved and now the criminals are either on run or in jail in the state," he further claimed while added that the state houses the highest number of security forces in the country. He also called for police friendly society and to provide all security to the citizens of the state.

Talking about the new 112 emergency dial system, the CM said that it was an integrated one and will help the people from dialing separate numbers for different reasons."The new system would be more effective and its response time would be less while the local police station would also be informed," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that the Savera portal launched for the senior citizens in the state would provide them security and all help. ''Later we will connect the women domestic violence complaint with this Savera portal,''he added.

UP DGP O P Singh said that it was a historic day when a new modern Dial 112 was launched in the state. "This scheme shows the country's aim for one country, one citizen and one service," he said. The traditional Dial 100 was launched by Akhilesh Yadav government in 2016 as an ambitious high-tech project for providing immediate aid. The call received on its control room is immediately transferred concerned police station and other officers for action. This system also monitors the police action until the problem is solved. Hundreds of response vehicle, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, are deployed for assisting people and taking action. UNI