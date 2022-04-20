Embroidery Business In Lucknow Takes A Hit Amid COVID-19 Scare

Lucknow: The embroidery business in Lucknow has taken a huge hit as people have refrained from going out amid the ongoing coronavirus scare.

Anil Pal, the owner of a major embroidery store called Lucknow Chikan Palace, said that there is a huge impact on business due to coronavirus.

"There is a huge impact on all our businesses. No foreign tourists are coming here to the store and the number of locals shoppers is also very low. While some Indian tourists are coming to the store, the number is less than usual," Pal told ANI here.

He said that the sales, including wholesale, have almost slashed to half as compared to earlier.

"This is an over 50-year-old store. Our sales have halved as compared to before. There is a panic among the public and they are avoiding coming out of their houses," Pal said. This comes when at least 73 people were tested positive for coronavirus in India. —ANI