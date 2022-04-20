Elton Chigumbura to retire after Pakistan T20Is

Rawalpindi: Veteran Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura has announced his retirement from international cricket. Chigumbura will end his career with the national side following the completion of ongoing three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Chigumbura has featured in 14 Tests, 213 ODIs and 55 T20Is till now. The 34-year-old has amassed 5,782 international runs and 138 wickets to his name, including two hundreds and 26 half-centuries. He also led Zimbabwe on 80 occasions on the international stage - in 62 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

The all-rounder confirmed his decision in a statement by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Saturday. According to ZC, the all-rounder is retiring because "injuries had continued to take a toll on him as well as to pave the way for young blood in the national side", said a report on ICC's official website.

Chigumbura also represented Zimbabwe in two editions of the U19 World Cup, in 2002 and 2004, featured in the 2011 World Cup and led his side in the 2015 edition of the prestigious quadrennial tournament.

Zimbabwe lost the first T20I of the ongoing series by six wickets against Pakistan.

Veteran Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura has announced his retirement from international cricket. Chigumbura will end his career with the national side following the completion of ongoing three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Chigumbura has featured in 14 Tests, 213 ODIs and 55 T20Is till now. The 34-year-old has amassed 5,782 international runs and 138 wickets to his name, including two hundreds and 26 half-centuries. He also led Zimbabwe on 80 occasions on the international stage - in 62 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

The all-rounder confirmed his decision in a statement by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Saturday. According to ZC, the all-rounder is retiring because "injuries had continued to take a toll on him as well as to pave the way for young blood in the national side", said a report on ICC's official website.

Chigumbura also represented Zimbabwe in two editions of the U19 World Cup, in 2002 and 2004, featured in the 2011 World Cup and led his side in the 2015 edition of the prestigious quadrennial tournament.

Zimbabwe lost the first T20I of the ongoing series by six wickets against Pakistan.

—IANS