Elon Musk shares picture of Amber Heard, cosplaying as Mercy from ‘Overwatch’

Los Angeles: Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), car company Tesla and the private space agency Space X , has posted on X a picture of his ex-girlfriend actress Amber Heard cosplaying as Mercy, a character from the popular multiplayer-shooter game ‘Overwatch’.

The Tesla billionaire, 52, had dated the ‘Aquaman’ actress, 37 back in 2015, where she did a cosplay of Mercy, after Musk had told her that she reminded him of the ‘Overwatch’ character.

This trivia was part of his new biography titled 'Elon Musk,' Daily Mail reported. The biography: 'He told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favorite character in the video game Overwatch.

'So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.'

Responding to a tweet about the incident in the book, Musk confirmed: 'She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.'

Mercy is known for her blonde hair, busty build, and a mechanical angel suit, complete with a halo and a pair of angel mechanical wings. One of the most iconic characters from the game, Mercy is a healer in the game and is part of the support unit, providing healing assistance to the attacking characters such as Reaper or Hanzo.

To transform into the video character, Heard donned the character’s iconic white-blocked bodysuit and gold halo headpiece. She also attached a pair of plastic wings to her bag, to properly look the part.

This comes after it was revealed that Elon Musk's family despised Heard because they thought she was 'toxic' and a 'nightmare.'

Musk's brother Kimbal and most of the entrepreneur's friends hated the actress 'with a passion' because she brought so much drama into his life during their year-long relationship.

According to Musk's senior staff also did not have a good opinion of Heard, where they said that, ‘she was 'like the Joker in Batman who thrives on destabilising everything.'

Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk, describes the relationship as a 'dark vortex' that was the most painful relationship the Tesla founder has ever been in.

'It was brutal,' Musk says of his time with Heard, adding that the breakup led to the 'most concentrated period of pain' he had ever endured.

Elon Musk has said that most of his relationships have involved a lot of ‘psychological turmoil’, but called his time with Amber Heard; ‘the worst of the lot’.

