Elon Musk proposes that Twitter establish its own content moderation body

New Delhi (The Hawk): Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced on Saturday that Twitter will have its own content moderation board to oversee key platform decisions.

Before that council meets, no significant content decisions or account reinstatements, according to the new owner of Twitter, will be made.

According to Musk, Twitter will create a content moderation council with a wide range of perspectives.

For the avoidance of doubt, he said, "We have not yet made any modifications to Twitter's content moderation standards.

Musk wants to turn Twitter into a forum for free speech and has indicated that he would be open to allowing former US president Donald Trump to return.

It now seems, nevertheless, that the content moderation council will decide whether to reinstate banned accounts.

A similar Oversight Board governs Meta, which uses Facebook as its platform and makes moderating decisions.

According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk has taken the microblogging platform private and will delist the company's stock from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8. (SEC).

On the same day as the US midterm elections, Twitter will delist.

The SEC filing indicated that the New York Stock Exchange intended to delist the whole class of the mentioned securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the start of trading on November 8, 2022.

Privately held businesses are not required to release quarterly performance reports to the public and are not as closely regulated.

Additionally, Musk will have more authority over Twitter.

After the present members resign, Twitter will probably elect a new board. For the time being, Musk is probably going to take over as CEO of Twitter.

