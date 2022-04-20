Elon Musk postpones annual shareholder meeting in Covid times

San Francisco: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced to postpone the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for July 7 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said the Tesla''s ''Battery Day'' is being delayed again and it may be combined with the annual investors'' meeting later.

"We will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later," Musk tweeted late Friday.

On Tesla ''Battery Day'' event, he said: "Probably good to combine them, since they are converging in time. I''m hopeful we can announce a date after the July 4th week".

The "Powertrain and Battery Investor Day was set to tell more about the automaker''s latest development in powertrain and battery technology.

Last month, Musk updated Tesla''s upcoming event to add that it will focus just on batteries and not powertrain, reports Electrek.

Amid pressure from workers, Musk also announced that Juneteenth is "henceforth considered a US holiday at Tesla & SpaceX".

In a follow-up tweet, Musk clarified that this will "require the use of a paid-time-off day," like other holidays at the company.

--IANS