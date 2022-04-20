Elnaaz Norouzi: Nobody functions well under pressure

Mumbai: The actress, who has been seen in the web series "Sacred Games" as well as the OTT-released film "Hello Charlie", feels if she takes on pressure, she won't be able to perform well.

"I believe that nobody functions well under pressure, especially me. So, I never put myself in a place where I feel the pressure of performance. That's detrimental, especially in a creative field like ours," she told IANS.

Talking about how she comes on board with a script, she says that it all depends on if she likes it and how different it is from what she has done before.

"I read the script and if I like it, and if I feel that it has potential, then I go for it. I never go for what I've done before or what people expect of me. It's my career, and the first priority is always what I love to do, and something that can be challenging for me as an actor. Hopefully, that's the right script to choose," she says.

—IANS