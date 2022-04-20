Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her Secret Wedding

Singer Ellie Goulding broke her silence on her secret wedding with a heart-felt tribute to the 'love of her life' art dealer Caspar Jopling.

Goulding exchanged vows with Jopling at York Minster Cathedral on Saturday. The couple managed to keep the wedding a secret till the last minute.

The "Love me like you do" hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share special moments from the ceremony, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"This weekend I married the love of my life, in God's own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude," she wrote as she posted a series of images, which included a photograph of herself and Jopling kissing at the altar.

"Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster — a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug," added the singer.

Goulding looked beautiful in her white bespoke gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. It is believed that her wedding dress took over 640 hours to make and featured the couple's initials embroidered on the veil and collar. Caspar wore a smart tailored suit for the ceremony.

