Ellie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini

Mumbai: Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has been wooing her fans with her stunning pictures on social media lately. In her new pose she makes a killer black statement in oomph.

Elli's new Instagram image has the actress posing in a black bikini. The snapshot is from her recent vacation in Maldives.

"Caption THIS!" she wrote, challenging fans to find the perfect way to describe her style.

Elli had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she looks beautiful as she lies sunbathing, dressed in a pristine white lace bodycon. She completed her look by tying up her copper red hair into two buns.

The actress will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled "With You". On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri's "Malang" earlier this year.

—IANS